Melina Ayres destroys Mid Coast with six-goal haul in first NPLW NNSW outing

Newcastle Jets sharpshooter Melina Ayres announced her NPLW Northern NSW arrival in Taree on Saturday with a lethal six-goal performance as Charlestown routed Mid Coast 12-0.
The match was one of two rescheduled fixtures played over the weekend - Maitland thrashed Warners Bay 14-0 at Cooks Square Park on Sunday to take top spot on the ladder by goal difference.
But Ayres' clinical effort was the biggest talking point out of the weekend and what influence the three-time A-League championship-winner will have on the second half of the season.
The 25-year-old, who is one year into a two-year contract with the Jets, played the full 90 minutes for Azzurri in her first outing since the second leg of the A-League semi-finals on April 28.
Ayres scored twice in the first half as Azzurri took a 6-0 lead into the sheds then added four more after the break.
Charlestown coach Heath Whyte was pleased with the potent striker's immediate impact but also that there was "a fair spread of goalscorers" with Jayna Fraser, Cassie Corder, Kirstyn Pearce, Jess Gentle, Sienna Fraser-Kelly and Ella Joyce also finding the back of the net.
The result came ahead of what Whyte described as a game next round against sixth-placed New Lambton (13) which could "potentially define our season".
The Eagles have had their own mid-season boost with the additions of A-League trio Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan and Tessa Tamplin.
"Our girls executed a strategy [on Saturday] and what I asked them to do and they did it with enthusiasm, and that was the encouraging thing for me because then the result came," Whyte said.
"They know they've slipped up a couple of times recently but training is good, sessions are quality and the girls are putting in a ton of effort. As long as they continue to focus on that process, I'm sure the results will come back."
Fourth-placed Charlestown, who have also signed 11-times-capped Matildas left-back Gema Simon for the rest of the season, improved to 22 points, closing the gap on the top three.
Maitland joined Newcastle Olympic atop the table on 27 points, but now sit first with a superior goal difference.
Defending champions Broadmeadow are second on 26. Maitland and Azzurri both have a game in hand over Olympic and Magic.
The Magpies held a 10-0 half-time lead over last-placed Warners Bay (three), who have now conceded 100 goals this campaign.
Sophie Stapleford and Georgia Amess both produced hat-tricks for Maitland. Sophie Jones, Bronte Peel and Tahlia Gossner bagged match doubles while Paige Kingston-Hogg and Alesha Clifford also got on the scoresheet.
