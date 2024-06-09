'Unlucky not to get five': Pellow bags four as Tigers roar at Lakes

Having missed his side's mid-week game, and recently been out with injury, Tony Pellow was the freshest Tiger on the park on Saturday and he made up for lost time with four tries in The Entrance's 30-20 win over Lakes.
Pellow, who has been sidelined for much of this season, returned at Cahill Oval and proved the difference for the Tigers who played and lost to Maitland on Tuesday night.
The fullback's injury woes started back in round one, when he pulled a hamstring while scoring a breakaway try in the Tigers' 28-24 win over Lakes at Magic Round.
But he showed no signs of any issues in the repeat clash, scoring all 12 of his team's first-half points and later bagging a fourth try.
"He was probably unlucky not to get five," Tigers coach Jamy Forbes said.
"You can't coach speed ... they've either got it or they haven't.
"He keeps everyone on their toes when he's pushing up on the ball ... keeps the opposition guys guessing.
"He hasn't played a great deal, and we're well aware how important he is to our season."
Lakes looked set to take a 10-8 lead into half-time, but Pellow crossed for his third seconds before the break.
The contest remained just as tight early in the second stanza but after Lakes lost winger Zeek Faulkner to the sin-bin for an alleged trip, The Entrance edged ahead.
It was their fourth win in seven games, and kept them in fifth position. Lakes remain in eighth after just two wins in six matches.
Elsewhere, Maitland winger Jackson Eckford bagged a hat-trick on debut at home as the Pickers thumped Northern 50-14.
Competition leaders Cessnock came from 18-6 down to escape with a 20-18 win over ninth-placed Macquarie at Raymond Terrace.
On Thursday, Wyong beat Wests 22-16 in a catch-up game.
Central host Souths on Wednesday from 7.45pm.
