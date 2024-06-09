Hunter lose NSW Country final but expect good representation in Corellas

Coach Geoff Davy expects the selection of several Hunter players in the NSW Country women's rugby union side to somewhat numb the pain of a final loss to Central West in Tamworth.
Hunter went into the two-day NSW Country titles as defending champions and booked passage to the title decider with wins over Far North Coast (41-0) and Mid North Coast (3-0) on Saturday.
But Davy said Hunter were "our own worst enemy" as they succumbed to Central West 28-10 in the final on Sunday.
"Central West scored early, within the first five minutes, which put a bit of scoreboard pressure on us," Davy said.
"We had a couple of first-phase errors on the back of some really good play, so getting the footy back or getting some really significant territory gains then we'd give the ball right back to them.
"In grand finals you need continuity and momentum and when it's stop-start like that it's really hard to gain any ascendancy from it."
But Davy, who stepped into the Hunter women's coaching role this year, was expecting good representation in the NSW Country Corellas squad for the national titles.
"A couple of players really put their hand up," Davy said.
"Claire Brown, our second-rower, was phenomenal. Huge, tireless work rate, really strong carries and great second efforts off the ball, and our retiring player Britney Duff, in my opinion, was player of the tournament.
"I have full confidence that there will be several players in the NSW Country squad."
"The premise is to upskill women's rugby in the Hunter and by exposing the debutantes to this style of footy only improves not only their play but the ability to have that flow-on effect back at club land," Davy said.
