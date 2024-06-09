'The competition is not over yet': Tough losses leave Newcastle fighting

Coach Trude Yen conceded Newcastle were down but definitely not out as they faced a huge challenge to defend their NSW netball championship crown in Campbelltown.
Newcastle made a flying start to the three-day tournament, winning all six games on Saturday then taking a further five victories before losing their final two games on Sunday.
The defeats to Lismore (21-20) then Hills District (18-13) came after Newcastle had handed Northern Suburbs their first loss of the tournament in a 20-19 nail-biter to take a two-point lead atop the competition ladder.
But the back-to-back losses left them second on 22 points, two points behind leaders Northern Suburbs (24) and two ahead of Maitland (20) in third.
"The second day is always tough and that's when people start to scuttle for positions on the ladder coming into the third day," Yen said.
"We won our first five and the one that was most important for us there was Northern Suburbs ... but I've seen it with teams when we're going through normal championships, if they play a really great semi-final they come into the grand final and they've already played their grand final. They've peaked a little too early.
"As far as peaking is concerned, I think that happened to us. I think we peaked in the Northern Suburbs game."
There are six rounds remaining on Monday.
"We're still coming second on the ladder; we're in a percentages game with Northern Suburbs again now," Yen said on Sunday.
"I said to the girls, 'Tomorrow is another day. This competition is not over yet. Anything could happen'."
AAP reports: Adelaide issued a striking Super Netball statement by trouncing the ladder-leading West Coast Fever 68-50 on Saturday.
Shocked in their previous outing by lowly Queensland Firebirds, the Thunderbirds bounced back in Adelaide while Sunshine Coast consolidated fourth place with a gritty 66-64 win over the NSW Swifts at Ken Rosewall Arena.
On Sunday, Giants beat the Firebirds 71-67. The second-placed Vixens play the Mavericks on Monday.
