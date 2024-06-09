Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Husband and wife Hunter police detective duo's life of fighting crime

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
June 9 2024 - 10:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristi and Matt Faber, husband and wife both receiving the Australian Police Medal. Picture by Marina Neil
Kristi and Matt Faber, husband and wife both receiving the Australian Police Medal. Picture by Marina Neil

AT the tail end of their careers, after clocking up a combined 65 years of frontline policing, the outstanding work of husband and wife, Detective Sergeants Kristi and Matt Faber, is being honoured with the Australian Police Medal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.