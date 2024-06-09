Concerns accused Beresfield train station murderer 'unfit' to stand trial

LAWYERS for a mentally ill man accused of murdering Scott Parrott at Beresfield railway station in a random and unprovoked attack say they are now concerned he may be unfit to stand trial.
Canadian Matthew Robert Breckenridge, 29, who suffers from schizophrenia, is accused of beating Mr Parrott to death at the railway station on December 12, 2022 in an attack that was captured on CCTV.
He then jumped onto the back of a passing train in an attempt to flee.
Mr Breckenridge's matter had been delayed in the local court while defence lawyers and prosecutors obtained psychiatric reports into Mr Breckenridge's state of mind at the time of Mr Parrott's death.
However, when it came time for Mr Breckenridge to be arraigned and get a trial date in NSW Supreme Court on Friday, his solicitor, Kristy Wade, said she had recently had concerns about her clients "fitness to provide instructions".
Mr Breckenridge's matter was adjourned for a month for defence lawyers to explore the fitness issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.