Australia Cup: Olympic earn shot at revenge against Edgeworth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 9 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic will be out for revenge against Edgeworth on Wednesday night when they meet again at Darling Street Oval for a place in the Australia Cup round of 32.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

