Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Double blow for Northstars at home rink

MM
By Max McKinney
June 9 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Berno.
Daniel Berno.

The Newcastle Northstars' title hopes have been dealt a reality check following consecutive losses to two of the competition's form sides at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.