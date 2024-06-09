Double blow for Northstars at home rink

The Newcastle Northstars' title hopes have been dealt a reality check following consecutive losses to two of the competition's form sides at the weekend.
Australian Ice Hockey League front-runners Melbourne Ice, who lead the Hellyer Conference and have lost just once in 13 games this season, handed the Northstars a bruising 7-1 defeat on Saturday night.
The visitors shot to a 3-0 lead in the first period at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium and always looked likely despite a goal from Northstars forward Daniel Berno in the third period that made it 4-1.
On Sunday, the Northstars were forced into overtime against Perth Thunder, after the scores were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
Kyler Matthews scored the only goal of the first period to give Newcastle a slim lead which they carried for much of the second period, only to concede late.
Northstars keeper Charlie Smart kept the Thunder a bay with a series of saves, but Yu Hikosaka levelled the scores to set up an intense third period.
However, neither side could find the back of the net and the game went to the extra period, where the Thunder's Robert Haselhurst ended it with a goal late in the contest.
After 16 games this season, the Northstars still lead the Rurak Conference.
Next up is a clash with Sydney Bears at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday, followed by a match against local rivals Central Coast Rhinos back at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.