Hockey: Newcastle men hit back to make semi-finals at NSW titles

Newcastle scored twice in the last quarter to down a determined Grafton 2-0 and secure a semi-final clash with defending champions Illawarra at the men's division one state hockey titles on Sunday at Wyong.
Newcastle defeated Parkes 5-0 and Tamworth 4-0 on Saturday but a 2-1 loss to Metro South West on Sunday meant they needed a win over Grafton in their last pool game to ensure a semi-final spot.
Goals to Tom Brown and Rory Walker early in the last quarter secured the win. It put Newcastle equal on nine points with Metro South West, but the city team held a three-goal edge and had a game to play against Tamworth on Sunday night.
It meant Newcastle were likely to finish second in their pool, putting them up against Illawarra South Coast at 9.15am on Monday. The teams played in the decider last year, which went 2-1 to Illawarra. They finished first in the opposite pool this year with four wins. Central Coast were to face Metro South West in the other semi.
Newcastle coach Dave Willott said his side were disappointed with the loss on Sunday but were fit and ready for the semi.
"It was a tough game this morning, but we had lots of chances," Willott said.
"The boys are all good, we have a fairly fit 15 going into the semi against Illawarra, so it should be good.
"We'd rather play them in the final, but we should be a fair chance."
In division two at Newcastle, the hosts defeated Wagga Wagga 3-0 and New England 2-1 on Saturday. On Sunday, they beat Nepean 4-1 and were due to face Coffs Harbour that night.
The Newcastle women's No.1 side faced a must-win clash with Sydney South on Sunday night at Wyong after losing 4-2 to Lithgow.
They lost 3-0 to finish third in their pool and miss the semi-finals.
On Saturday, they beat Nepean 4-0 and Northern Sydney & Beaches 1-0. Estelle Hughes scored in both games for Newcastle.
Coach Cindy Peady said Newcastle trailed 3-0 against Lithgow, who made the most of their opportunities.
"We probably had at least 80 per cent possession in the game, but they had some really good strike power and got some good runaways and capitalised," Peady said.
Newcastle's division three side drew 0-0 with Grafton and were facing Port Macquarie late on Sunday. On Saturday, they lost to Dubbo 2-0 and Far North Coast 3-1.
AAP reports: The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras have defeated their British hosts in the FIH Pro League.
On Saturday, Rebecca Greiner struck a brilliant double as the women won 3-0 at the Lee Valley Centre in London. Blake Govers scored with two penalty corner goals in the men's 3-2 win.
Enjoying their first matches during the London leg of their Pro League campaigns with the Olympics just a month away, Greiner was the star in the world No.4 Hockeyroos' dominant victory over the No.5 side.
Australia, who racked up 13 penalty corners to GB's two, took until the second quarter to make their supremacy count, with Darwin's Brooke Peris squeezing the ball over the goalline after England failed to clear following Tatum Stewart's shot.
Greiner then sealed victory with two third-quarter goals in six minutes, the first from a neat swivel and thunderous shot, and the next a superb reverse-stick finish from an accurate aerial pass.
"Penny Squibb found some great passes to me," enthused Greiner.
"I was very thankful for that but what a team performance."
It was also a memorable day for West Australian Karri Somerville, who celebrated her 50th cap.
"The team is definitely very happy. We put out on the park what we were hoping to display and it was a really good team performance. We're really starting to have everything fall into place."
A couple of hours later, the Kookaburras were celebrating too after they twice came from a goal down.
Govers levelled four minutes after Gareth Furlong had put the hosts ahead, and the Kookaburras had to rebound again through a Tom Wickham goal just before halftime after Zachary Wallace had put the Brits 2-1 up.
Ultimately, it was Govers' deadly penalty-corner striking that won the day as he hammered home his 107th international goal in the 40th minute.
"Great Britain are a bloody good side and we knew that their brand of hockey is really tough to play against so we had to be switched on, and it was really promising that we could grind it out," said Wickham, while coach Colin Batch rated it one of the Australians' best wins of the year.
On a busy weekend, both Australian teams have a quick turnaround when they play Germany at the same venue on Sunday.
