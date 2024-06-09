Newcastle Herald
Hockey: Newcastle men hit back to make semi-finals at NSW titles

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 9 2024 - 7:32pm, first published 6:30pm
Newcastle's Kurt Walters in last year's final against Illawarra. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle scored twice in the last quarter to down a determined Grafton 2-0 and secure a semi-final clash with defending champions Illawarra at the men's division one state hockey titles on Sunday at Wyong.

