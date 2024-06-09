Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer eyes more wet-track wins in town

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer will head back to Sydney with another wet-track chance on Monday after Decadent Tale gave him a second Midway Handicap victory.
Decadent Tale, a six-year-old mare, broke through in her ninth attempt at the city Midway Handicaps at Randwick on Saturday to win the 1600m benchmark 72 handicap by a length.
A $8.50 chance, Decadent Tale had a rails run midfield under Jason Collett before finishing best on the Heavy 9 track to catch leader November Falls inside the last 100m.
The $55,000 cheque was Decadent Tale's biggest and took her record to six wins and 14 placings from 33 starts and $294,455 in prizemoney.
Hard To Say, which is now spelling, was Deamer's first Midway winner and he was relieved to see Decadent Tale get a deserved victory.
"She'd knocked on the door a few times," Deamer said. "She was rock-hard fit and the wet conditions obviously helped a bit. She handled it.
"I thought she would have gone really well. She had a light weight and it was a good race for her to win."
Deamer was unsure of the next target for the Michael Russell-bred and owned mare, but said this could be her final race preparation.
"She will probably get too much weight in another Midway, unless she can get a good claim, but this time of year, we'll just keep her going," he said.
"We'll probably make a decision in a couple of months' time whether we keep going with her or retire her to become a broodmare.
"She's won that race in town now so there's probably not a great deal more, but we'll keep going while the tracks are wet and things are a little easier.
"She had a couple of weeks off at the owner's farm at Heatherbrae before two starts back and that's all she needs sometimes, just a little break to freshen her up. That was the aim with that break, to keep her racing through the winter."
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons was the other Hunter winner on the card, taking Brad Widdup-trained Ruby Flyer to a fast-finishing victory over 1600m.
At Canterbury on Monday, Deamer has Dynamic Syndications filly Rapt chasing a first city win. Rapt contests the third race, a 1250m benchmark 64 handicap for three years olds, after a fourth last start in a class 2 on Scone Cup day. She has a win and five placings in nine starts.
"She's been racing well without winning and it looks a nice race for her tomorrow, back to her age group," Deamer said. "So she's got to be a good chance. She handles wet tracks so she'll race through the winter."
At Eagle Farm on Saturday, Newcastle filly Kind Words produced one of the runs of the race to finish fourth in the group 1 Queensland Oaks (2200m). The Kris Lees-trained talent raced wide throughout and came from well back to just miss a place behind $101 winner Socks Nation.
HARNESS RACING: Sydney reinswoman Ashleigh Delosa took her career-best haul from doubles to four winners from four drives at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Delosa steered home a treble of odds-on favourites for Sydney trainer Rickie Alchin and a victory for David Caffyn with Wayoutwest ($5.50) with her other drive.
"I thought Van Basten was my best drive and Rickie's new one, Muckinbar Diva, she impressed me with her speed," Delosa said.
"I've been coming to Newcastle most Fridays now and even on Mondays and I've been driving a fair few winners there, so I don't mind coming up."
GREYHOUNDS: North Rothbury trainer Pat Parrelli likes the draws for Princess Killara and Best Ever as he hunts a final win and heat success at Maitland on Monday night.
Princess Killara has box two for a 5th grade series final, while Best Ever has the eight for a Gold Collar qualifier.
"The two will suit her," Parrelli said of Princess Killara, a runner-up in her heat. "She just got held up a bit early by inside and outside dogs [last week]. If she doesn't get held up, she should run a good race."
Best Ever is on heat one of two of the Gold Collar. He was a close second when first-up for a break last start at Gosford.
"He's having his second run back from a little niggly problem, but he should go good, too," Parrelli said. "It's a hard field but he's pretty well boxed where he can use his pace early.
"It was his first run at the track [at Gosford], so I thought it was an excellent run and it was a bit harsh on him getting beat. I thought he should have won.
"But he still ran a good race, so I was happy with him."
Parrelli also has last-start Maitland winner Teddy Tarzan well boxed in two for race four.
