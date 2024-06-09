Hunter players in line for NSW Country Cockatoos call-up

HUNTER fell short of their target at the NSW Country Rugby Championships but coach Martin Brett is confident it won't be long before the zone wins the Caldwell Cup.
Hunter held off Far North Coast 17-13 in a play-off in Tamworth on Sunday to finish third.
Central Coast beat Illawarra 46-44 in the final.
Hunter returned to the top-tier Caldwell Cup this year after winning the Richardson Shield in 2023.
Though disappointed not to win the tournament, Brett said Hunter showed that they belong in the premier division and expected at least six players to be named in a NSW Country squad.
"The boys were pretty motivated to make a statement," Brett said. "With the Wildfires playing in the Shute Shield, there was a perception that this team was s**t and that the local comp was decimated. The boys were keen to prove people wrong.
"I know the Country selectors were interested in a number of our players.
"Sam Callow and Rhys Bray were in it last year. I'd be surprised given our dominance at the scrum if our whole front row - Dave Puchert, Bernie Hati and Nick Dobson - aren't in contention. No other second-rower did more work than Kade Robinson. Cassius Misa and Tute Grant were great. There are quite a view who could feature."
Hunter's chances of making the final all but ended in the first game - a 26-7 defeat to Illawarra.
They bounced back with strong wins over defending champions Central West (38-24) and Far North Coast.
"We cost ourselves the first game," Brett said. "We gave away two intercept tries. We had three driving mauls five metres out and dropped the ball in the transfer. That killed us. We were just clunky. The backs were a bit flat in attack, which led to the intercepts."
Hunter under-20s finished third after wins over Illawarra (32-7) and New England (28-14), a 3-all draw with Central West and 6-3 loss to winners Central Coast.
