Ambulance called to Nobbys Beach after rider thrown from his board

A young beach goer has been taken to hospital after being thrown from his board on Sunday morning at Nobbys Beach.
Paramedics were called to the Newcastle East beach about 10.45am on June 9 after reports that a young male had been thrown off his board.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson could not confirm what caused the rider to come off his board nor what injuries the patient suffered.
However the spokesperson said paramedics were "taking spinal precautions" with the patient.
The young rider was seen being placed onto a stretcher while still on the sand and transported by beach buggy to the waiting ambulance.
The male was cared for at the scene by lifeguards and paramedics before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further assessment.
