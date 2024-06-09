Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The outstanding Hunter citizens honoured this King's Birthday Weekend

By Newsroom
June 9 2024 - 10:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Hunter's best have been recognised on the King's Birthday Honours list for 2024.
Some of the Hunter's best have been recognised on the King's Birthday Honours list for 2024.

A trailblazing hot air balloonist, a duo dedicated to fighting crime and a wildlife warrior are among the Hunter's outstanding citizens recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.