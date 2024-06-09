The outstanding Hunter citizens honoured this King's Birthday Weekend

A trailblazing hot air balloonist, a duo dedicated to fighting crime and a wildlife warrior are among the Hunter's outstanding citizens recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.
More than a dozen of the region's residents have been been named on the honour roll for significant service to their communities.
Former Charlton MP Greg Combet has been made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Australia, and to the banking and superannuation industries.
He was previously made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2006.
Husband and wife detective sergeants Kristi and Matt Faber are being honoured with the Australian Police Medal after clocking up a combined 65 years of frontline policing.
They said it was "pretty special" to be recognised at the same time at the back end of their careers.
Founder of the Aberdeen Highland Games Charles Cooke has been awarded an Order of Australia medal (OAM) for his service to the Scottish community in NSW.
"It blew me away," Mr Cooke said of the honour.
Hunter Wildlife Rescue president and Blackalls Park resident Audrey Koosman has been awarded an OAM. The chair of the NSW Wildlife Council for more than a decade has been recognised for service to animal welfare.
Former Socceroo Kevin O'Neill, of Cessnock, has been awarded an OAM. The 98-year-old played 62 games for the national soccer team.
Corlette hot air ballooner Ruth Wilson has been honoured with an OAM for her service to hot air ballooning. She dedicated 49 years to aviation.
Calvary Mater director of mission Catherine Ringstad has been recognised with an OAM for service to the community through social welfare roles.
University of Newcastle General Conjoint Associate Professor James Scurry has received an OAM for significant service to anatomical pathology, to women's health, and to professional societies.
Bateau Bay's Kevin Sullivan has been awarded an OAM for service to veterans.
Clifton Monaghan, of Adamstown Heights, has been recognised for service to hockey with an OAM.
Limeburners Creek's Madeline Allen received an OAM for service to sport/netball.
Service to women in business has resulted in Terrigal's Claire Braund receiving an OAM.
John Brooks has been recognised with an OAM for service to the town of Scone.
Superintendent Scott Richard Tanner, Senior Sergeant Catherine Ann Urquhart and Detective Superintendent David Anthony Waddell have all been honoured with the Australian Police Medal.
Louise Lane has been awarded the Australian Corrections Medal. She is responsible for the delivery of offender management programs at Maitland Community Corrections.
Muswellbrook Council director environment and planning Sharon Pope has received the Public Service Medal for outstanding public service to urban and regional planning in Muswellbrook Shire and the surrounding region.
