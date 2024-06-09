Resident suffers burns as fierce fire destroys Hunter house

A person has been treated for burns to their leg after a fire that destroyed a house at Weston.
Emergency services were called to the Lorikeet Close home just before 6.30am on Sunday, June 9.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said the fire started in a bedroom and had spread significantly through the roof by the time crews arrived. Six fire crews attended and spent several hours battling the blaze.
Three people managed to evacuate from the home, one of whom suffered minor burns to their leg.
The person was treated at the scene by intensive care paramedics but was not transported to hospital for further treatment.
The house was destroyed and fire is under investigation, the Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
Smoke alarms were fitted to the house and were sounding correctly.
Firefighters used drones to help view the roof from above to determine if there were solar panels and exactly where hot spots were active.
