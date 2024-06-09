King's nod: Oldest Socceroo, detective duo, former MP

My oh my, this year's batch of the Hunter's Kings Birthday Honours are an extraordinary bunch of individuals.
There's Australia's oldest living Socceroo from Cessnock, a husband and wife detective duo, the remarkable hot air balloonist who flew over the Swiss Alps, the founder of the Highland Games, a wildlife warrior and a former Hunter politician.
You can skim through all our local winners here.
In sport, the Knights went down to the Melbourne Storm, with a defensive lapse on the stroke of half time potentially costing them the game.
There was a silver lining (to the Storm, get it?), with Newcastle fans getting a glimpse of fullback Fletcher Sharpe. Knights insiders have big wraps on the Cessnock product, who has been tearing up the lower grades and scored a try on his NRL debut.
Enjoy the public holiday.
Jamieson Murphy, news director.
