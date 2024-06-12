Gig guide: Missy Higgins, Hometown country star returns, Six60 & more

Headletter, with Handsome Alice, Urn - Hamilton Station Hotel
Keli Holiday, with The Appointments, Chain Daisy - Beach Hotel
The Robertson Brothers 1960's Variety TV Show - Civic Theatre
Astro Elevator, with Dazed - Hamilton Station Hotel
Six60 (NZ) - King Street Band Room
Cancer Bats (CAN), with Fangz, Stupid Baby, Dreamboat - Newcastle Hotel
DioSounds 2024 Beyond Limits - Civic Theatre
Kirill Gerstein (USA) - Newcastle City Hall
ABBASBACK - Flamingos Live
Open House, with Poltergeist 9000, Daisy Ave, Cardboard Castles - Hamilton Station Hotel
Nut Butter, with Midway, Genie Loci - Adamstown Bowling Club
Missy Higgins - Civic Theatre
Josh Setterfield, with Ella Powell - Wangi Wangi RSL
Sneaky Sound System - Huntlee Tavern
Ruffians - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Burial Chamber, with OCD, Hatescape, Fall From Heaven, Mocked - Hamilton Station Hotel
Dancing In The Shadows Of Motown - Flamingos Live
Good Corn Liquor - Wickham Park Hotel
Cec Peterson - Qirkz In The Hunter
ChaiChester, with Packed With Haste - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Temple Of The Stag Unplugged ft. Stag Temple Pilots, Amy Vee, Anna Weatherup, Bob Corbett, Dave Wells - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Tania Kernaghan & Jason Owen - Flamingos Live
Long Distance, with Virescent, Acts Of Insanity, Kryptids - Hamilton Station Hotel
Brianna Maley - Adamstown Bowling Club
Mick Daley & The Verbals - Grand Junction Hotel
Yaron Hallis - Qirkz In The Hunter
Rory Ellis & Christian Marsh - Royal Hotel Dungog
