From devastation to inspiration: meet the 'incredible' Alex Hale

"Flying is expensive so I looked at the Defence Force," he said. "I joined the navy but not as a pilot. I went in as what they now call an aviation welfare officer. It's like a co-pilot, but you are responsible for the mission and weapons system. I completed almost 12 months of training. The week before graduation, I got scrubbed. I didn't make the grade. It is a very tough course. Out of the 12 in my course, only one made it through. It was me and him at the end.