Door open for Jets striker to spearhead Socceroos attack to 2026 World Cup

By James Gardiner
Updated June 10 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 5:00pm
Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is set to make his Socceroos debut. Picture by Aleksandar Jason
COACH Graham Arnold said the door was open for Apostolos Stamatelopoulos to spearhead the Socceroos attack all the way to the next World Cup and compared the Jets striker's aerial prowess to that of national team legend Tim Cahill.

