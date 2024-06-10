Trainer happy to retire after likely ban for positive swab

Multiple Newcastle premiership-winner Clayton Harmey says he will retire from training, regardless of the penalty, when a likely disqualification is handed down for a positive swab.
The Cessnock trainer, who has prepared 1091 winners in a harness racing career spanning almost 30 years, is waiting on a hearing to determine his case after prohibited substance Levamisole was found in a post-win urine sample from New Zealand import Gandalf at Newcastle Paceway on January 5.
"If they give one month or 12 months, it's irrelevant. If they give me time, that's me done."- - CLAYTON HARMEY
Levamisole is an anti-parasitic drug which can be metabolised into derivatives which are performance enhancing. Several NSW trainers, including KerryAnn Morris and Louth Park's Brad Elder, who was outed for 10 months, have been disqualified over positive swabs for Levamisole in recent years.
Gandalf, a four-year-old Captaintreacherous gelding owned by prominent Hunter owner Alan McColl, had come from New Zealand in December.
He raced at Newcastle on December 23, finishing second, before the win on January 5. His last start before crossing the Tasman was a fifth at Cambridge on December 7.
Harmey said he did not administer the drug but he would accept the penalty for racing a horse not free of prohibited substances.
"I've never started a horse from New Zealand that quick before, but Alan already owned Gandalf and we rushed him across to race in the Golden Guitar, and I thought I had to race him to be eligible," Harmey said.
"So I raced him .. and obviously got a positive to it.
"I'm no idiot. I've been doing it for that long that if I was using drugs, I wouldn't use a drug that Brad Elder and KerryAnn Morris got time for.
"But the horse raced with drugs in it and I'm liable, so I'll cop it and I'm done."
The 44-year-old, who trained a personal-best 158 winners in the extended 2019-20 season to finish third in the NSW premiership, said he was scaling down his operation this season anyway and the likely ban would only fast-track his exit.
"I'm not really worried, I'm just waiting to go," he said.
"I've been saying for a while now that I've been winding down this year.
"I didn't want to go out this way, that's for sure, but at the end of the day, that's what's been dealt to me.
"I'm not ashamed of it. If I was doing it, they would have caught me well before this, with 1000 winners.
"Ninety-per cent of them would have been swabbed."
Harmey had no thoughts of continuing as a trainer after any suspension.
He said "I've done well out of harness racing" but "it's taken a toll on the body".
Harmey was a successful driver before serious back injuries from falls ended his time in the race gig and turned his focus to training.
"If they give one month or 12 months, it's irrelevant. If they give me time, that's me done," he said.
"I'm not taking a legal team. I'm not spending any money. I'll just go in myself.
"I don't do things little. If I'm not a trainer, I have no interest in harness racing. I don't watch it, I don't bet.
"I was here to earn money and win races and you can't earn money and win races if you don't drive them or train a big team.
"I'm ready, I'm happy and I really can't wait. I'm just disappointed I'm going to go out this way."
He said he was looking forward to travelling, spending more time with his family and getting back to rugby league through coaching.
Harmey won the inaugural Hunter Regional Championship in 2020 with Kanye Crusader, giving him a first group 1 victory. He also won the Golden Guitar that year with Wet My Whistle and the Breeders Challenge True Blue final with Saint Crusader in 2021, both at group 2 level.
"If I could finish off with a couple of Menangle winners, that would be good," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.