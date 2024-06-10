From Newcastle Herald journalist to Property Council director

The Property Council of Australia has appointed Amy De Lore to the role of Hunter and Central Coast regional director.
Long-time readers of the Newcastle Herald may remember Ms De Lore's byline appearing in this masthead, where she worked for almost two decades.
More recently, she's held media and communication positions with Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper, Hunter New England Health and Business Hunter.
Ms De Lore joins the Property Council after serving as Lake Macquarie City Council's government relations and policy lead for the past three years.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Property Council at such an exciting and challenging time. Housing supply is high on the agenda for all levels of government, and projects like Hunter Park are gaining momentum, with the need to secure funding to make that vision a reality," Ms De Lore said.
"I'm also keen to speak with local councils and industry across the Hunter and Central Coast about what is required to allow them to meet the newly-released housing targets.
Ms De Lore said the continuation of the Newcastle Mines Grouting Fund was another key local issue.
"We've seen the welcome launch of a new federally-funded scheme in Lake Macquarie, but industry maintains the Newcastle fund needs to be reinstated, and potentially extended to other areas, to support new high-rise residential development," she said.
Property Council NSW executive director Katie Stevenson welcomed Ms De Lore's appointment.
"Amy has a solid reputation in the region and beyond, and I'm delighted that we have her on board to work with governments, members and other stakeholders to build great cities, strong economies and sustainable communities in the Hunter and Central Coast," Ms Stevenson said.
"Her leadership, networks and experience mean she'll make a running start to inform and promote the important policy and advocacy work we do on behalf of our members."
Congratulations on the new gig Amy.
Broke won silver in the NSW Tiny Tourism Town category of the awards (population under 1500 residents).
Huskisson on the South Coast won gold. Hunter Means Business is unashamedly biased and believed Broke, along with its neighbouring fellow finalist Wollombi, to be a shoe-in for the gold.
In the words of Geoff Toovey: "There needs to be an investigation".
Singleton mayor Sue Moore was far more gracious in victory, pointing out Broke had cemented its position as one of the state's most outstanding regional destinations after claiming silver.
"From boutique vineyards and cellar doors, a wide variety of dining options, animal encounters, opportunities for adventure and stunning scenery, Broke is a truly special place and worthy of being recognised as one of NSW's most outstanding regional destinations," she said.
"Broke is just a two-hour drive from Sydney and only 15 minutes from Pokolbin, but it is the road less travelled and all the better for it.
"It's more authentic, has a lot of country charm, a passionate and resilient community and offers so many wonderful experiences and adventures."
The first-time recognition in the awards is extra sweet for the village that is celebrating its bicentenary in 2024
if you haven't been to Broke, go and check it out. On the way drop by Wollombi, which is just 20 minutes down the road.
The region's accountants have raised more than $30,000 for charity at the annual Bean Counters Ball.
Guests were transported back to the '80s in the arcade themed event.
The ball is a joint initiative between local members of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and CPA Australia.
The money raised was donated to the local Samaritans and the Hunter TAFE Foundation to help underprivileged youth access housing and education.
Bean Counters Ball chair Daniel Drayton said along with the arcade games, the evening also features a basketball shootout between the two charters of accountants.
"Every year the Bean Counters Ball committee aims to bring something new to our guests, and we were hoping the arcade theme would surprise and delight everybody who attended," Mr Dyson said.
That reminds me of a joke. Why did the accountant fall asleep at the ball? Because he lost interest. Seriously though, the only thing smoother than the dance moves were the depreciation schedules.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday. Got a tip? Email jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au
