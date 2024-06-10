Hockey: Newcastle pay price for missed chances at state titles

Coach Dave Willott saw promising signs for the future despite Newcastle's division one men's team falling short of the final at the NSW hockey championships on Monday.
Last year's runners-up, Newcastle lost to defending champions Illawarra South Coast 4-1 in their semi-final at Wyong.
Newcastle led after three minutes with a field goal from Ed Hunt but Illawarra scored twice in the second quarter, once in the third and again at the death.
A 2-1 loss to Metro South West on Sunday morning cost Newcastle top spot in their pool and a chance to avoid unbeaten Illawarra in the semis.
Newcastle went down 2-1 to Illawarra in the decider last year at Broadmeadow but were missing top talent in Matt Magann (hip injury), Sam Mudford (unavailable), Blake Hinton (broken hand) and Seb Rollings (work) this time.
Willott was disappointed with the chances missed on Monday but proud of the effort.
"That score wasn't an indication of the game, we just couldn't put our opportunities away," Willott said.
"They had way less opportunities, but put them away. It was a bit like the final last year. We dominated possession and field position, but we just didn't take the moments.
"But we have a young group and there's a lot of growth in them over the next couple of years, so it was still a good result. I was still proud of the boys and everyone played really well."
He said Tom Brown, Kurt Walters, Ryan Simpson, Nick Hills and Ryan Woolnough were the best against a familiar Illawarra line-up.
The result was part of a tough weekend for Newcastle teams. The men's division two side lost their semi 1-0 to Southern Highlands at home on Monday. The women's division one and three teams missed the semi-finals.
