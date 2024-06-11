Annabel Crabb event to examine 'less is more' for breast cancer treatment

Jewells woman Louise Frankiewicz found that "less is more" when it came to treating her breast cancer.
She had surgery to remove a lump from her breast seven years ago and didn't need further treatment.
"It was very early grade cancer," Ms Frankiewicz said.
She shared her story to highlight that Newcastle-based Breast Cancer Trials will host a free online question and answer session on Wednesday evening.
ABC broadcaster Annabel Crabb will host a panel of experts, including a professor who heads clinical trials, a researcher, oncologist, psychologist and patient.
They will be discussing why "less can be more" when it comes to breast cancer treatment.
A Breast Cancer Trials statement said it was "a common myth that more treatment is always better when it comes to breast cancer".
"Certainly 40 years ago, our grandmothers and mothers were treated with radical mastectomies," it said.
This involved removal of the breast, skin and underlying muscle, as well as the lymph glands.
"This was standard treatment. Since then, research has shown time and time again that more isn't always the best approach."
Ms Frankiewicz, 71, participated in a breast cancer trial that randomised patients to receive radiation treatment, or not receive it.
She was selected for no radiation and it turned out well for her. She remains cancer free.
The trial's radiation oncologist checked if she was OK with this "because most people want to take all the preventatives they can".
"I guess people want the assurance that the cancer is gone. But I was thinking, do I need to?"
Initially, she was considering a mastectomy and thinking "I just want to get this out of my body".
"I didn't want to have the worry of it anymore."
But her surgeon said a mastectomy would have been "very radical".
Her mother had breast cancer and a partial mastectomy.
"So I had a BRCA gene test, but I was negative to that," she said.
"If I had tested positive to the BRCA gene, I probably would have had a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.
"I would have gone for the whole lot to make sure it had gone."
A relatively new area of research - known as optimised treatment - focuses on patient wellbeing.
"Researchers are investigating if a 'less is more' approach will give patients equally good or better outcomes," the Breast Cancer Trials statement said.
"By reducing the amount and intensity of treatment that patients receive, it has the potential to reduce the side effects of treatment, which can often be long lasting."
Long-term side effects of breast cancer treatment include heart problems, chronic pain, lymphoedema, osteoporosis and cognitive dysfunction.
This event will discuss open clinical trials called Expert, Optima and Prospect, which are the latest in optimised treatment.
It will also consider side effects of breast cancer treatments and the psychological effects of an optimised treatment plan.
Ms Frankiewicz said her approach to cancer involved "having a positive outlook".
"I had marvellous support from family. I healed quickly and was back into normal life quickly.
"I've been very fortunate like that. I tell people I've had the cancer you have when you're not having cancer."
She said swimming helped her recovery, including the appearance of her breast.
Register for the event, which runs from 5pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, at breastcancertrials.org.au.
