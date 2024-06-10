Three teens arrested after road spikes deployed, stolen car abandoned

A STOLEN car was brought to a stop after roadspikes were deployed last night as three teenagers allegedly led police on a chase near Newcastle.
Officers were patrolling Mount Hall Road at Raymond Terrace just before 9.30pm on Sunday, June 9, when a white Toyota Corolla that had earlier been reported stolen caught their attention.
Highway patrol police tried to stop the car but a pursuit was allegedly sparked when it failed to pull over.
Officers successfully deployed roadspikes and said the Corolla was found abandoned on Platt Street at Waratah a short time later.
Police allege a 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel and had two passengers with him, an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl.
All three teenagers were arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station.
The alleged driver was charged with taking and driving a car without consent, speeding, a police pursuit offence, and driving while never having held a licence.
He was refused bail and spent the rest of the night in custody before fronting a children's court for an out-of-sessions hearing on Monday.
The older man was charged with being carried in a vehicle that was taken without consent of the owner, or joyriding.
The young girl was expected to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act, police said
