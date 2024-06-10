Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Pay Dirt: NSW coal jobs hit new record high, export volumes also up

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter's coal industry employed 14,750 people in March.
The Hunter's coal industry employed 14,750 people in March.

Coal mining jobs in NSW reached record numbers in March 2024, breaking the 25,000 barrier for only the second time since coal job numbers were first recorded.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.