Award-winning author Tim Winton coming to Newcastle

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated June 10 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
Tim Winton has authored Cloudstreet (1991), The Riders (1995), Dirt Music (2001), and Breath (2008).
Award-winning Australian writer Tim Winton will be the special guest at a Newcastle Writers Festival event on October 19 at the University of Newcastle Great Hall.

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

