Award-winning author Tim Winton coming to Newcastle

The storyline for Juice is described as such: "Juice centres on two fugitives, a man and a child, who drive all night across a stony desert. As dawn breaks, they roll into an abandoned mine site. As a refuge, this is the most promising place they've seen. The child peers at the field of desolation. The man thinks to himself, this could work. The problem is, they're not alone. So begins a searing, propulsive journey about survival, and how to maintain human decency as everyone around you falls ever further into barbarism."