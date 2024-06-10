Knights halves lift their game as club ponders Lachlan Ilias move

THEY may soon have a new challenge looming on their horizon, but Knights halves Jackson Hastings and Jack Cogger both received a vote of confidence from coach Adam O'Brien after Sunday's 36-28 loss to the Storm in Melbourne.
The two playmakers came under fire after Newcastle's 32-2 defeat at the hands of Canterbury nine days previously, in particular from Knights legend Andrew Johns.
Johns said on Channel Nine that Hastings and Cogger were too similar in style and "just don't complement each other as halves". He recommended that O'Brien promote English import Will Pryce because the Knights "need a running five-eighth".
Hastings and Cogger responded with an improved joint effort against Melbourne. Hastings produced two try assists, Cogger threw the final pass for another try, and both kicked soundly in general play and defended solidly.
"Both guys, I was really happy with them," O'Brien said.
"I thought the evidence is there that we moved the ball and challenged the Storm a lot more, so that means that they were there, connected.
"We worked hard at that during the week.
"We just felt like we were too one-out at times last week and didn't throw enough at the opposition.
"But right from the get-go, I think those two boys in particular ... we had a lot more options this week with our attack, and it showed."
While O'Brien admitted after the loss to Canterbury that Newcastle's attack was "lacklustre", he said it was a "collective" poor performance across the board.
Nonetheless, the Knights would appear to be re-evaluating their playmaking options beyond the end of this season, judging by a Sunday Telegraph report that revealed they had expressed interest in unwanted South Sydney halfback Lachlan Ilias.
Ilias, a 24-year-old with 53 NRL games to his name, is currently sidelined after breaking his leg playing in NSW Cup in April.
Before he was injured, Ilias was informed by Souths officials that he was free to explore his options, despite being contracted until the end of next season.
The Rabbitohs have since signed English halfback Lewis Dodd, from St Helens, in a clear sign that Ilias does not feature in their plans.
Other clubs are reported to be interested in Ilias, who might be available at a discounted price, given that Souths would appear likely to offer him some sort of parting payout.
Hastings has another full season to run on his contract with Newcastle, while Cogger is in the first year of a three-season deal.
Luckless five-eighth Tyson Gamble, however, is a free agent at the end of this campaign, having knocked back an offer to sign an extension with Newcastle in the pre-season.
Gamble was backing himself to play well enough to improve his bargaining position, but those plans have been set back by a broken bone in his foot that required surgery and is likely to sideline him for another two months.
Meanwhile, Knights back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul is set to pay a $1000 fine after being charged with a grade-one dangerous throw on Storm forward Trent Loiero on Sunday.
O'Brien felt there was little in the incident.
"I see a fair few of them going around," he said.
