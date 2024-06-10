Netball: Newcastle proud of runner-up finish at NSW titles

Newcastle took pride from a runner-up result and being the only team to defeat champions Northern Suburbs at the NSW open netball titles over the long weekend in Minto.
Champions last year, Newcastle held on for second place on Monday after starting the final day one loss behind Northern Suburbs.
Newcastle defeated Eastwood Ryde 26-14, Orange 20-6 and Ku-ring-gai 21-8 before losing to Baulkham Hills 18-15. They bounced back to beat Randwick 22-16 and Campbelltown 25-14. Northern Suburbs won all of their Monday matches to stay top, on 36 points.
Newcastle started the three-day competition with 11 wins, including a 20-19 victory over Northern Suburbs on Saturday. However, losses after that to Lismore 21-20 and Hills District 18-13 left them needing Norths to stumble. Newcastle racked up 32 points, three ahead of third-placed Maitland.
Newcastle coach Trude Yen was proud of the finish.
"We had a great day today, the girls were in incredible spirits right through the weekend," Yen said.
"It was a happy, talented group. The players ranged from age 16 to 28 so we had that diversity but we also had amazing camaraderie in the team.
"I think that was what we got us through to the runners-up patch today. We were very, very happy that we had the runners-up patch, but also that we did beat the winners as well. That was a bonus for us."
Yen said the whole team grew over the weekend but she saved special praise for Nakita Jackson.
"We had Nakita Jackson, who is highly trained in the defence end, as our main goal shooter, and she stepped up incredibly well to do that," she said.
"She was outstanding over the weekend."
