Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Netball: Newcastle proud of runner-up finish at NSW titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 10 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's open netball team.
Newcastle's open netball team.

Newcastle took pride from a runner-up result and being the only team to defeat champions Northern Suburbs at the NSW open netball titles over the long weekend in Minto.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.