Dean Lewis kicks off Epilogue for world domination at the Civic Theatre

DEAN Lewis' Newcastle fans will have the pleasure of hearing his new material live before anyone else when he launches The Epilogue World Tour at the Civic Theatre on October 30.
The Be Alright singer-songwriter will release his third album, The Epilogue, on October 18, less than two weeks before his first Newcastle show since his sold-out 2022 Civic Theatre gig.
The Civic Theatre show will also be among Lewis' most intimate. The tour stops at much larger venues like the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and the ICC Sydney Theatre.
The 36-year-old ARIA Award-winner is one of Australia's biggest international exports. His previous albums A Place We Knew (2019) and The Hardest Love (2022) have sold 6.3 million copies and his music has attracted 12.5 billion streams.
Lewis' biggest hit Be Alright has been streamed 1.7 billion times on Spotify.
Next February Lewis is booked to play his biggest ever solo shows in the 12,500-capacity OVO Wembley Arena in London and in front of 17,000 people at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
"Reaching this level in my career is beyond anything I ever imagined," Lewis said. "It's been my dream all along to perform at venues like these.
"It's hard to believe that I started out playing to 100 people in tiny venues, and now I'm headlining places like Rod Laver Arena, Wembley, Ziggo Dome and the Royal Arena.
"This truly feels like a dream come true."
Tickets for Dean Lewis' Civic Theatre show on October 30 are on sale from 9am Friday.
