Car crashes into pole, Nelson Bay Road closed in both directions

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a single-car crash at Williamtown on Monday afternoon, which has closed a major road.
Ambulance paramedics were called to Nelson Bay Road, near Steel Street, at about 3.15pm after reports a vehicle had collided with a pole.
Paramedics were treating a man, believed to be aged in his 80s, who was initially trapped in the car after the crash.
No other people were injured and no other vehicles were involved.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and Transport for NSW crews were also deployed to the scene on June 10.
Police have closed Nelson Bay Road in both directions. It's understood powerlines were affected in the crash.
Motorists should allow extra travel time and use diversions. Avoid the area if possible.
Live Traffic NSW updates said northbound drivers could take Medowie Road, while those heading south could take Richardson Road.
Meanwhile, traffic was heavy in the Hexham and Tarro areas due to holiday-makers moving about, Live Traffic NSW updates showed.
More to come.
