Forever in our hearts: Greta bus tragedy one year on

Today marks one year since the tragic Hunter Valley bus crash took the lives of 10 people in our community, and forever changed the lives of those who remain.
They were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers, a father. Teammates, partners, colleagues, friends. The 10 people killed in the Greta wedding bus crash on June 11, 2023, are remembered today, as they will always be, not for what happened to them on that night one year ago, but for who they were and what they meant to a community still grappling with their loss.
Leading our coverage is this piece from reporter Anna Falkenmire about how, in the aftermath of the tragedy, a shattered community came together. Luke Wiseman, the chief superintendent and associate director of Hunter New England sector for NSW Ambulance, also spoke with the Newcastle Herald about the unfolding emergency response that night, and how the ambulance community rallied during the "exceptionally tragic incident".
It will be a tough day for many in our region, our hearts remain heavy with sorrow.
It is also an opportunity to reflect on the resilience and strength within our community. To come together to support one another, as we have done, to offer comfort and solace where it's needed, and to remind each other that we are not alone in our grief.
Lisa Allan, editor
