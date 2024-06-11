Politicians in the mix for King's Birthday honours? It's a bit of a joke

There is also the matter of free-to-air versus pay-to-watch. Have you noticed that there is far less rugby union, boxing and sport in general that is free-to-air? In my opinion, this is killing these codes of sport. Those codes that haven't yet died, such as AFL and NRL, have gotten into bed with the devil of online gambling. Most of the profits of these offshore gaming companies go to overseas shareholders. Meanwhile, the government and these sporting codes themselves are not complaining. Both have found a rich vein of gold. Never mind that more Australians are becoming gambling addicts, and many young fans think that you must bet if you are watching sport.