Letters

Politicians in the mix for King's Birthday honours? It's a bit of a joke

By Letters to the Editor
June 12 2024 - 4:00am
Former WA premier Mark McGowan.
DANIEL Andrews and Mark McGowan both have been awarded Australia's highest civilian honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia, in the King's Birthday Honours. King's birthday or April Fools' Day?

