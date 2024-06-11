Maitland Magpies tell coach his time at club is coming to an end

Maitland boss Michael Bolch is keen to keep coaching in the NPL next season after being told by the Magpies his contract will not be renewed.
Bolch got the call on Friday morning informing him the club were moving in a different direction, ending his tenure at the club after this season. He addressed players about the call on Monday night at training.
Although disappointed by the decision, Bolch was taking it in his stride. He spent eight years at the helm of Olympic before the move to Maitland in 2018.
"Seven years is a long time at one club, and coaches come and go," Bolch said.
"I still want to keep coaching so I'll put a few feelers out and see what's available.
"It was an enjoyable time there and we had a bit of success, so you just look forward to the next chapter.
"The two premierships and that big night up against the Mariners are probably the highlight of it."
The 54-year-old took Maitland to their first top-division premiership in 2019, and another in 2022. They also played in the 2019, '20 and '22 grand finals without a win. In 2019, Maitland made their only appearance in the national round of 32 of the Australia Cup, hosting A-League club Central Coast Mariners.
The Magpies recovered from a horror start last season to finish fourth and make finals, only to bow out in the first week to Weston 2-0.
They have had a mixed start this year and sit eighth on 15 points from 12 games, four points off the top five. They host Olympic on Saturday.
Bolch hoped his players could keep their focus this season.
"I said to the boys, 'Try not to let it be a distraction. Let's get on a bit of a roll and hopefully make the finals, and we go from there'," he said.
