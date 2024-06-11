Plan reveals how 'Hunter Region' will sell itself international tourists

The "Hunter Region" will sell itself as "a slice of real Australia" and "where the locals hang out" to international tourists, a new strategy has revealed.
In preparation for the Newcastle Airport's soon-to-be completed international terminal, the region's 10 councils have come together with the tourism sector to create a unified identity, the Hunter Region, and a plan to sell it to the world.
The Hunter Tourism Strategy has a modest goal of increasing international visitation by 1 per cent in three years, worth an additional $268 million to the local economy.
The strategy will target tourists from seven countries - Singapore, New Zealand, the US, the UK, China, India and South Korea - who choose destinations that align with the Hunter Region's strengths, such as beaches, nature, good food and wine, and adventure activities.
"We give them a truly authentic slice of what Australian life is really like outside the metropolitan cities and our nation's popular iconic landmark attractions," the report says.
Newcastle Tourism Industry Group acting chair Dominic Young said the world's best tourism destinations offered a range of experiences to different kinds of tourists.
Although the Hunter Region ticked all the boxes to be an international tourism mecca, Mr Young said it lacked a collective identity, making it difficult to pitch the experience to inbound tour operators and online travel agents.
"International tourists don't view council boundaries, to them this is all one region and we should market it to them as such," Mr Young said.
The strategy aims to increase the number of international tourists by about 5000 a year and how long they stay for, while increasing their daily spending from $72 to $130.
If successful, the plan predicts almost 150,000 international visitors a year, spending $708 million annually.
The document also features a detailed breakdown of how to target each country's tourists.
Tourists from the UK are particularly interested in Indigenous experiences featuring bush tucker, while American visitors love aerial experiences such as hot air ballooning and scenic flights.
Chinese tourists like soft adventure activities, such as horse riding, and high-quality culinary experiences woven throughout their itineraries, South Korea tourists prefer tour guides, and Kiwis will travel up to 150km from their base, making Newcastle a perfect place to explore the Hunter Region from.
The tourism strategy found there were already 34 tours or attractions and 40 hotels that were "export-ready products" and working with international clients.
"While this may appear a relatively limited supply in the context of individual destinations, collectively this provides a critical mass of export-ready products and experiences within relative proximity to Newcastle Airport," the report stated.
Along with a unified marketing strategy for international tourists, the roadmap has a large focus on increasing the number of export-ready products via business grants and mentoring programs.
The 10 councils, along with the Hunter Joint Organisation (HJO), Newcastle Airport and Destination Sydney Surrounds North are seeking $3.85 million to implement the roadmap that will put the Hunter Region on the global tourism map.
HJO chair and Singleton mayor Sue Moore said the plan outlined the grand vision for the Hunter.
"We're aiming for the Hunter to be a globally connected and economically thriving city-region, serving as an international gateway while providing its communities with a vibrant and unique lifestyle," Cr Moore said.
Newcastle Airport chief executive Peter Cock said the international terminal would open next year and represented a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
"Together, we aim to showcase the Hunter's unique attractions and enhance its reputation as a premier destination for international tourists," Dr Cock said.
The Hunter Region includes the coast LGAs of Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Port Stephens and the Midcoast, along with the Hunter Valley councils, including Cessnock, Maitland, Singleton, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Upper Hunter and Dungog.
