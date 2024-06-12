Stories of the attack on Newcastle must endure as war memories dwindle

CARL Stevenson offers a strange view on Donald Trump ("It's ugly, but do we need Trump", Letters, 8/6). He says the world "prefers to attack the victim and reward the aggressor" like a bully. He suggests that Mr Trump, also a bully, will stand up to other bullies like Russia, China and North Korea. No Carl, Trump loves autocrats and wants to become one. What makes you think he will spend political capital opposing these countries when his core policy is the isolationist "America first"? These other bullies know they only have to flatter him to get him onside. Remember his "beautiful letter" from Kim Jong Un? How did that work out?