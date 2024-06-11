Newcastle Herald
SOLD: Newcastle Jets secure A-League future, club's sale confirmed

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 11 2024 - 2:00pm
The Newcastle Jets future is secure after confirmation on Tuesday Melbourne consortium Maverick Sports Partners had acquired the A-League club. Picture by Marina Neil
The Newcastle Jets future is secure after confirmation on Tuesday Melbourne consortium Maverick Sports Partners had acquired the A-League club. Picture by Marina Neil

The Newcastle Jets have been saved after confirmation on Tuesday that Melbourne-based consortium Maverick Sports Partners has bought the embattled A-League club.

