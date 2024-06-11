Fish 'n' biffs: mother, son guilty of attacking diners at family restaurant

A MOTHER and son who left a trail of destruction when they attacked diners at a family restaurant in Lake Macquarie during the dinnertime rush will be sentenced in July.
Margaret Quinliven, 68, and 40-year-old Christopher Quinlivan - whose names are spelled differently in court documents despite their familial relationship - each pleaded guilty to a range of charges when they faced Toronto Local Court on Tuesday over the wild scene at Cardiff Seafood Italian Cuisine on the evening of March 16.
Both were charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Christopher Quinlivan also pleaded guilty to assaulting police.
A statement of agreed facts tendered to the court said the pair from Elermore Vale were alcohol-affected as they sat drinking at a table in the busy restaurant, offending other diners with their loud swearing. Christopher Quinlivan was also hassling wait staff to hold his hand and dance with him.
When a couple who were dining nearby approached the table and asked them to stop using profanities in front of children, Christopher Quinlivan attacked the 58-year-old man and Margaret Quinliven set upon the 46-year-old woman.
Margaret Quinliven verbally abused the woman before she repeatedly punched her in the head and kicked her.
She grabbed the woman and pulled her down, causing them to spill out the front door. The woman eventually escaped into the kitchen.
While this was happening, another diner - a 79-year-old man - grabbed Christopher Quinlivan in a choke hold from behind to try to stop the attack on the 58-year-old man who was on the ground.
But the 79-year-old fell and released his grip.
Christopher Quinlivan picked up a chair and hit the 79-year-old in the face, leaving him needing an ambulance.
A 49-year-old man was cut on the arm with a glass as he tried to attend to the injured men.
By this point, Christopher Quinlivan was yelling "I'll kill you" and threatening other diners.
He left the restaurant when a teenager threw a bottle at his head, which left an 8cm cut.
Police arrived and arrested Christopher Quinlivan. They soon found Margaret Quinliven at the Iron Horse Inn.
As he was being detained, Christopher Quinlivan threw a blood-soaked shirt at a female senior constable, which hit her on the side of the face, and kicked a male senior constable in the shin.
The mother and son will be sentenced on July 25.
