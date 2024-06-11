Mark Hughes drops by to thank school for massive fundraising effort

It's been 10 years since staff and students at The Junction Public School began to raise funds for brain cancer research.
Every year they have raised about $1000, which has gone to support the Mark Hughes Foundation.
In the lead up to this weekend's Beanies for Brain Cancer NRL round, Mark Hughes called in on Tuesday morning to thank the school for its commitment over the past decade.
"Like many schools, they have been with us since the start of our journey," he said.
"The kids bring their favourite beanies, give a donation and get behind the Mark Hughes Foundation."
"We really encourage all sporting groups, businesses and schools to host a beanie day and raise much needed funds for the foundation."
School P&C secretary Alison Cheek said Beanies for Brain Cancer gave students an opportunity to help find a cure for cancer.
"Even though these kids are still in primary school, they understand that there are big, tricky problems out there in the world that need to be solved. The best way we can do that is to work together; even when they are at school they can be part of solving those problems," she said.
"They are not immune to these problems, these things touch people at all ages so it's great they can be part of doing something positive."
Hughes, a former Newcastle Knight, said the public and corporate response to the Beanies for Brain Cancer NRL was a high point on the fundraising calendar.
"It's exciting, a lot of work goes into this.
There's so much support out there. You can see your favourite players running out onto the field with your beanies.
The Knights play Penrith on Sunday. We are hoping to see everyone at the game in their beanies
Beanies can be bought at Lowes Australia, selected IGAs, the Mark Hughes Foundation website or at the game.
