Cold Chisel adds Hunter Valley show to Big 5-0 anniversary tour

Cold Chisel are coming back!
The band has announced six more shows for the band's The Big 5-0 tour, including a date on Saturday, November 30, at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley.
The new dates give Newcastle and Hunter Valley fans another opportunity to catch the band as they celebrate 50 years as Cold Chisel, one of Australia's most legendary rock 'n' roll bands.
The first Newcastle show, on Wednesday, November 6, at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, was among the dates sold out within hours of the initial tour announcement at the end of May. More than 150,000 tickets were scooped up within a week.
Tickets for the new shows will be released exclusively for pre-sale to members of the Cold Chisel, Face-to-Face Touring and ticketing company mailing lists from Monday, June 17, at 1pm to Tuesday, June 18, at noon.
Final tickets will be released to the public on Tuesday, June 18, at 1pm.
"We were completely blown away by the response last week," Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes said. "The demand for tickets was bigger than anything we've ever seen before."
The other new shows added to The Big 5-0 are October 30 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, November and November 23 at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, November 28 at Patrick White Lawns in Canberra and December 4 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
"We've tried to get to the places where the outcry was the loudest," Chisel guitarist Ian Moss said. "That's why we've added new shows in Canberra and the Hunter Valley, as well as additional gigs in Brisbane and Sydney and two more in Melbourne."
The support acts for the November 30 outdoor show at Roche Estate in Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley are The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews.
The new dates make a total of 23 shows on the Big 5-0 tour, commencing Saturday, October 5, at Petersons Winery in Armidale, with sold-out dates on the Gold Coast, Sydney, Wollongong, Western Australia, Melbourne, Brisbane, Ballarat, Mornington, Glenorchy (Tasmania) and Adelaide.
The touring band continues the line-up of Jimmy Barnes on vocals, Ian Moss on guitars and vocals, Don Walker on piano and organ, Phil Small on bass and Charley Drayton on drums. Drayton replaced original Chisel drummer Steve Prestwich, who died in 2011.
In addition to the tour, the band is releasing 50 Years - The Best Of, on double-vinyl and double-CD on August 23 as well as on streaming channels. The album features one new track - You've Got to Move, along with all the hits.
You've Got to Move was written by Don Walker, and appears on his Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky album, released last year.
October 5 Petersons Winery, Armidale, NSW
October 8 Gold Coast Covention Centre, Broadbeach, Qld
October 11 The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney.
October 12 The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney.
October 15 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
October 19 Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
October 20 Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
October 25 Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
October 26 Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
October 30 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
November 2 Victoria Park, Herston, Brisbane
November 3 Victoria Park, Herston, Brisbane
November 6 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
November 9 Victoria Park, Ballarat
November 10 Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, Vic
November 13 MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy, Tas
November 16 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney
November 17 Vailo 500, Post Race concert, Adelaide
November 22 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
November 23 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
November 28 Patrick White Lawns, Canberra
November 30 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley
December 4 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.