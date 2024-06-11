Newcastle Herald
Dorothy the DJ dinosaur is coming to King Street, but this show isn't for kids

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
June 11 2024 - 7:00pm
Would you rave with this dinosaur? Dorothy from the Wiggles is performing an adults-only DJ set in Newcastle. Pictures supplied.
IMAGINE the day your big green child comes home and tells you 'mum, dad, family, I found my calling in life...I am going to be a DJ'. Not all parents would have been as supportive as the Wiggles family. According to Dorothy the dinosaur "the Wiggles family have been extremely supportive" of her new career path.

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

