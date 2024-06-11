Dorothy the DJ dinosaur is coming to King Street, but this show isn't for kids

IMAGINE the day your big green child comes home and tells you 'mum, dad, family, I found my calling in life...I am going to be a DJ'. Not all parents would have been as supportive as the Wiggles family. According to Dorothy the dinosaur "the Wiggles family have been extremely supportive" of her new career path.
"They have been encouraging me to step out and do my own shows for a while now, so it is so exciting to finally be launching the DJ Dorothy Rave of Innocence show in Newcastle," she told Newcastle Herald when she got in touch for a chat.
That's right, Dorothy the dinosaur is holding a rave at King Street this month, and for this gig you better leave the kids at home.
What music can crowds expect form a DJing dinosaur? It turns out she is pretty versatile.
"As you may know, I am five dinosaur years old, which is equal to 200 million human years, so I have been a part of every music scene since the late Jurassic period," she said.
"It will be a night of nostalgia and non-stop beats as we celebrate the fusion of Wiggles classics with dancefloor anthems.
"It'll be the best night to unleash your inner child."
Expect Wiggles remixes like 'Hot Potato,' 'Fruit Salad' and 'Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga'.
There will also be special guests on the night with Wags the dog stopping by, and a cameo from The Tree of Wisdom. The millennial parents out there reliving their Wiggles love through their children will know about this tree who brings a very vibrant dance style to the stage during the Wiggles' live family-orientated shows. Younger generations will no doubt know the tree from its success on social media platforms like TikTok. Turns out the tree sprouted right here in Newcastle!
"Yes the Tree of Wisdom will be performing the crowd favourite the Rattlin Bog," Dorothy confirmed.
"Actually, you may be interested in how The Tree of Wisdom came to join the DJ Dorothy show. As a young dinosaur millions of years ago, I was wandering through an enchanted forest which I think is near where the current Blackbutt Reserve is located.
"I found a strange looking seed which I put in my shoe, and I forgot about it for a very long time.
"Then one day when cleaning up I found the seed and planted this seed in my garden and to my surprise the Tree of Wisdom sprouted up. Not only was the Tree very wise, but it also danced."
The interview took another interesting turn when the Herald asked why Newcastle was a great place to visit, and it sounds like we might be able to call Dorothy a local Novocastrian.
"What is now called Newcastle and Hunter Valley region is my childhood home from the late Jurassic period," she said.
"My family used to roam from what is now called Singleton down to Catherine Hill Bay."
Well if that is not evidence enough...welcome home Dorothy.
And will she be wearing those big white gloves when she gets on the DJ decks? "Much easier with the gloves as they protect the dinosaur claws from scratching the equipment."
Grab a rose and head on over to Oztix to purchase a ticket.
"I can't wait to see everyone there doing the Romp Bomp a Stomp."
'DJ Dorothy: Rave of Innocence' is on at the King Street Band Room in Newcastle on Friday, June 21.
