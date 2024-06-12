Review: Blackbird soars with powerful chemistry and explosive topic

The lights dimmed and in just over an hour it felt like I barely even took a breath as I watched actors Charlotte De Wit and Phil McGrath confront, comfort, criticise and cry to each other in a dirty car garage. With minimal stage setting and incredible acting they made me cling to their every word as their problematic, spellbound past poured out before me. The trash on the ground was surely a metaphor to things previously left unsaid, the shitty mess that was made, even as it had been 15 years since they'd seen one another.