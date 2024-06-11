Can Newcastle replicate spirited 2023 showing against Penrith?

IT was a performance that earned them a rousing "New-cas-tle" chant after they were beaten in golden-point extra time.
Newcastle's 16-15 loss to Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium last year was the closest they'd come to beating the Panthers since a 14-14 draw at Campbelltown during the COVID-impacted 2020 season.
It was also the closest they'd come to defeating Penrith at home since their last victory in 2015.
Indeed, the Knights have beaten the Panthers just once in their past 13 games - at Penrith in 2018.
But having exorcised their Melbourne Storm demons last year, ending an 11-game losing streak to the Storm that dated back to 2016, the Knights now face a similar task against the three-time reigning premiers.
After a much-improved display in a 36-28 loss to Melbourne on Sunday, a win over Penrith is not beyond the realms of possibility.
The Panthers come into Sunday's clash minus star halfback Nathan Cleary (hamstring), and potentially Dylan Edwards (quad) and Liam Martin (ankle).
Edwards was named at fullback on Tuesday, while Martin was included in the extended match squad.
If the Knights replicate their round-seven showing against Penrith last year, when they looked set to claim a 15-14 victory before consecutive Cleary field goals, a drought-breaking win looks well within reach.
The likely return of Bradman Best and Daniel Saifiti will help.
Best was named in the centres, while Saifiti is on the bench.
Best hasn't featured since straining a hamstring against the Titans in round 10, missing the past two games but benefiting from a bye. He still has some hoops to jump through to prove his fitness for the 4pm match.
Saifiti missed last week due to a knee injury.
Forwards Jack Hetherington and Mat Croker have dropped out of the side.
Dylan Lucas, who scored two tries playing centre last week, is on the bench.
Tyson Frizell and Kai Pearce-Paul start in the back row.
Fletcher Sharpe remains at fullback after debuting against the Storm. David Armstrong, who he replaced, is in the extended squad.
