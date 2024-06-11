Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Can Newcastle replicate spirited 2023 showing against Penrith?

MM
By Max McKinney
June 11 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Frizell was a standout in last year's golden-point thriller. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Tyson Frizell was a standout in last year's golden-point thriller. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IT was a performance that earned them a rousing "New-cas-tle" chant after they were beaten in golden-point extra time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.