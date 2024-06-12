Silkman duo make Halliday Wine Companion short-list

"For the 2023 release, anticipate one significant site wine from each key vineyard: the 1880 Vines from the Estate and the 1946 Vines from Rosehill. These standout blocks epitomise the season's excellence. With this reduction, our Mountain and Single Vineyard wines now boast superior blending material. The Single Vineyard Rosehill exclusively features the 1946 and 1965 vines, while the OP&OH is 100 per cent sourced from the 1921 and 1880 vines. This marks a new direction for Mount Pleasant emphasising utmost quality." Seven of Mount Pleasant's 2023 reds received scores of 95 points or higher in reviews by The Wine Front. The 2023 Old Hill 1880 Vines shiraz and the 2023 Rosehill 1946 Vines shiraz both received 97 points.