Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/History/History News

Thankfully, horrific whale hunt now dead in the water

By Mike Scanlon
June 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artwork shows 'Mocha Dick' retaliating for being hunted and harpooned by 19th century whalers. Picture supplied
Artwork shows 'Mocha Dick' retaliating for being hunted and harpooned by 19th century whalers. Picture supplied

CALL me Ishmael. Today's tale is about whales and their sad slaughter world-wide for about 200 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.