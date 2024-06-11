Jason Hoffman to provide Australia Cup lift for Newcastle Olympic

Jason Hoffman is set to give Newcastle Olympic a boost for their Australia Cup round of 32 qualifier against Edgeworth on Wednesday night at Darling Street Oval.
While the Newcastle Jets games record-holder is not yet cleared to play for Olympic, the 35-year-old was meeting players at training on Tuesday night and coach Paul DeVitis hoped to have him as a special guest in the changerooms for the match.
Hoffman, who was called up from Olympic to make his Jets debut in 2007, has been on the NPL club's player points system roster since the start of the season in preparation for a return.
While that looks almost certain, Hoffman is still contracted to the Jets until June 30 and won't feature for Olympic unless an early release can be agreed with the club's new owners.
DeVitis hoped to have Hoffman on board earlier for crunch games against Broadmeadow and Jaffas but was pleased in the meantime to have him as part of cup preparations.
"I think just having him there would be another big boost for everyone, just seeing him there in some Olympic clothing will be a morale booster," DeVitis said.
Olympic, who beat Charlestown 2-0 on Saturday to make the last round of NNSW cup qualifiers, expect to have Jacob Pepper and Kane Treble back, but Archie Finn and Blake Green are still out with injury.
Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness said he should have a full-strength side boosted by the return of Seth Clark, Flynn Goodman and Aaron Oppedisano, who missed the 7-0 away win over Inverell on Saturday.
NPL leaders Lambton Jaffas will be without top striker Kale Bradbery against Broadmeadow at Magic Park in Wednesday night's other NNSW qualifier for a spot in the cup's main draw.
Bradbery, who leads the NPL with 14 goals this year, came off early with a right ankle injury in the 5-1 win over Newcastle Croatia on Saturday and said on Tuesday he would miss the Magic clash.
Coach David Tanchevski said Jimmy Oates and Riley McNaughton, who were rested on Saturday, would return. Tanchevski has put a focus on the cup this season for Jaffas, who have made the round of 32 just once, in 2016.
"They are always close games against Magic," Tanchevski said.
"It's an interesting dynamic. They have a very fast, young, mobile team - probably the best young players, and we've got an older team with more experience.
"It's interesting, too, that they've scored more goals than us but they've conceded the most [22 goals] out of the top seven [NPL] teams.
"Obviously they are dangerous because they've got so many young players that are attack-minded, but we know they've got some frailties at the back and when they go forward, they leave some holes, so we'll try to exploit that."
Bradbery hoped his ankle problem was only minor.
"I don't think I'll be playing tomorrow night," Bradbery said.
"And I don't think I'll be right for the weekend either. I'm getting a scan on it this week sometime. It hasn't swollen up too much, so that's a good sign. Hopefully it's just a week or so.
"The cup was a big focus for us this year with Tanch.
"It kind of hasn't been a priority for us the last few years, but this year he wanted to make it a priority, so I'm sure it will be a pretty fiery game tomorrow."
Broadmeadow, who trounced Alstonville 9-0 on Saturday, have only Jeremy Wilson out with injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.