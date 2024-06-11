New Lambton coach challenges side to back up boilover in relegation battle

New Lambton coach Shane Pryce will back the line-up who took the first points off Lambton Jaffas this season when the Golden Eagles face Cooks Hill on a huge night in the relegation battle.
The bottom four sides in the NPL feature on Wednesday night in two catch-up games. New Lambton, 10th on five points, are away to Cooks Hill (12 points), while Lake Macquarie (3) host Adamstown (2). Last place this year are relegated, while second last face play-offs with second-tier finalists to keep their spot for 2025.
New Lambton took a step towards safety with a late equaliser for a 1-1 draw with Jaffas last time out on May 28. Pryce said the challenge would be to back that performance up against Cooks Hill, then Adamstown on Saturday, after two weeks off.
"We had some momentum from that draw but now we've lost it because of the weather, so now we've got to turn up again," Pryce said.
"I was more than happy with our resolve. We hung in and I was proud of them. We won't have any changes to that starting line-up, even though we've got players back. I'm going to give credit to the boys who did the job against Jaffas."
** Charlestown player Corey Edwards is gaining support in his recovery from a serious head injury via a GoFundMe page.
More than $3000 has been raised for Edwards, who faces a six-month recovery.
Edwards collapsed after suffering a concussion in a clash of heads during a reserve grade game against Maitland two weeks ago. He had emergency surgery to relieve pressure from a brain bleed and was placed in an induced coma for two days.
