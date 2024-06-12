Expert picks reveal the top mesh WiFi system options suitable for every user

This is branded content for Innovate Online.
The era of traditional routers with single access points is gone for many Australian homes, replaced with whole-home mesh WiFi. Smart home mesh networks dramatically improve data speeds for all connected devices. Mesh networks allow you to move around your home, upstairs, downstairs, and in the backyard with blazing-fast WiFi connectivity. Here, we explore six leading WiFi mesh systems available today.
1. NETGEAR Orbi 970
NETGEAR Orbi 970 Quad-Band WiFi 7 Mesh Systems are a quantum leap into the future for home internet users. Orbi 970 unleashes blazing-fast speeds up to 27 Gbps and includes a 10 Gig Internet port and 10 Gig Ethernet ports on the router and satellites. Orbi 970 offers seamless WiFi whole-home coverage for up to 200 devices and smart home applications, even in large homes with expansive layouts.
The attractive Orbi 970 WiFi 7 satellites include beamforming antennas for 360° WiFi coverage and an enhanced dedicated backhaul channel between the satellites and router for unsurpassed speeds across the entire network. NETGEAR Orbi 970 systems include NETGEAR Armor for an automatic shield of security across your entire WiFi device network, including real-time protection against hackers and added privacy with VPN.
NETGEAR Orbi 970 is compatible with any ISP and the entire system can be set up in minutes using the handy Orbi App. NETGEAR Orbi 970 with WiFi 7 is next-generation networking at its best. Highly recommended.
2. Linkys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200
The Linksys Velop WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh System (MX4200) delivers fast streaming and next-level gaming and VR of the future. More than 40 devices can be connected for concurrent use, and Linksys Velop AX4200 comes with advanced security, parental controls, and the Linksys app for easy setup. Linksys Velop WiFi 6 transforms WiFi dead zones into hotspots of wireless connectivity.
Every connected device in the network is served with strong, stable, and uninterrupted WiFi signals. From laptops and iPads to Apple iPhones and Android smartphones, Linksy mesh WiFi can cover your entire premises in a secure blanket of seamless WiFi coverage, using additional WiFi extenders. Linksys is future-proofed WiFi worth considering.
3. Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E offers powerful internet connectivity and smooth functionality. This tri-band WiFi mesh system offers speeds of up to 4Gbps in the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands. When used optimally, Google Nest WiFi Pro can support close to 200 connected devices. It's ideal for today's smart homes and appliances, with a potential coverage area of up to 2,700 square feet. Google Nest WiFi Pro synchronises seamlessly with Google Home smart speakers and smart home devices that can be activated by voice commands. This is reliable WiFi at a budget price.
4. TP-Link Deco M5
The TP-Link Deco M5 WiFi 6E system is tri-band WiFi at its finest and among the best WiFi routers on the market. It's a great option for homeowners looking for faster speeds and greater WiFi range. TP-Link Deco M5 offers maximum data transfer rates of 5,400 Mbps, with coverage of up to 7,200 square feet. The WPA3 encrypted security offers strong protection against spam, malware, and cybercriminals, and the entire system is easy to set up. TP-Link is a big name in broadband WiFi for all the right reasons. Another option worth considering is TP-Link Deco XE75.
5. Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8)
Speed tests with ASUS ZenWiFi AX confirm maximum WiFi 6 mesh system speeds of 6.6Gbps, with coverage close to 5,500 sq. ft. This is next-generation networking, including Ai Protection Pro advanced security across the entire WiFi network. Asus ZenWiFi comes with Aimesh support for compatible WiFi devices on any scalable mesh WiFi system. WiFi speeds are just the beginning with Asus Zen WiFi mesh systems.
6. Amazon Eero 6+
Amazon eero Pro 6E supports WiFi speeds up to 2.3 Gbps. Eero 6+ offers access to the new 6 GHz band when using WiFi 6E devices and is backward-compatible with previous-generation eero devices. Eero 6 delivers secure bandwidth and fast backhaul with wireless or multi-gigabit Ethernet port connectivity. Step aside dual-band WiFi and stay ahead of the competition with WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E tri-band WiFi of the future.
If yours is a large home, you will need a WiFi mesh system for whole-home WiFi blanket coverage. The WiFi signal needs to reach all your devices and smart home applications such as Alexa and Google Assistant. The best mesh routers offer WiFi 6/6E and WiFi 7 technology advancements that sync with routers, WAN port modems, and mesh satellite nodes. Whole-home WiFi mesh systems are all-in-one solutions for improving WiFi performance.
