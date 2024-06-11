Loaded firearm, drugs seized during roadside breath test, man charged

A MAN has been charged after a loaded firearm, ammunition and drugs were seized during a vehicle stop in the Hunter Valley during the long-weekend.
About 6.20pm Monday June 10 Hunter Valley Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a ute on Macqueen Street, Aberdeen, for roadside testing.
The 37-year-old male driver did a breath test, which police said returned a negative result. The man also did a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive reading.
Police searched the vehicle and seized two rifles, one of which was allegedly loaded. Officers also seized ammunition and a substance, believed to be the drug methylamphetamine.
The man was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook police station for the purposes of a secondary drug test, which police said returned a positive reading to methylamphetamine.
The man was charged with 14 offences, including three counts of not keep firearm safely- not pistol/ prohibited firearm, two counts of possess unregistered firearm - not pistol prohibited firearm, two counts of unauthorised person fail to surrender firearm, two counts of possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/ authority, two counts of acquire unregistered firearm - not pistol/prohibited firearm as well as other offences.
The 37 year old was refused bail to appear before Muswellbrook Local Court where he was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on Tuesday July 2.
