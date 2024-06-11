Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Loaded firearm, drugs seized during roadside breath test, man charged

June 11 2024 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police stopped the ute on Macqueen Street, Aberdeen, for roadside testing. File photo
Police stopped the ute on Macqueen Street, Aberdeen, for roadside testing. File photo

A MAN has been charged after a loaded firearm, ammunition and drugs were seized during a vehicle stop in the Hunter Valley during the long-weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.