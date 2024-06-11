Road cracks repaired in major upgrade of bustling main street

Cracks in Wallsend's main street have been repaired as part of a major facelift of roads and footpaths in the suburb.
The roadway of Nelson Street was upgraded, while landscaping and streetscape improvements were also made to enhance the look and feel of the town centre.
The works were completed at night to minimise disruption for the thousands who travel through the area during daylight hours.
The completion of the work comes as dual-lane road upgrades at Longworth Avenue and Minmi Road are being designed before work starts early in 2025.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council was undertaking work to meet the needs of the growing population in and around Wallsend.
"This includes delivering road and bridge upgrades to alleviate traffic congestion, creating safer and more accessible cycling and pedestrian pathways, as well as doing more to help reduce the risk of the Wallsend CBD flooding during super storm events," Cr Nelmes said.
Councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk, who is the deputy chair of City of Newcastle's Liveable Cities Advisory Committee, said the council worked with local Wallsend businesses and community during consultation and delivery.
The council is considering traffic changes to improve traffic flow both ahead of and during construction of Longworth Avenue and Minmi Road.
Community members are invited to provide feedback on these ancillary works via the Have Your Say page on City of Newcastle's website before 1 July.
