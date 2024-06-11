Family, friends, first responders unite at crash site to honour 10 lives lost

FAMILY, friends and first responders were united in their grief and supported each other as flowers, candles and tributes were laid at the site of the Greta bus crash.
It was a time to reflect, remember and honour the 10 lives that were lost in the tragedy, which changed the Hunter forever one year ago.
A family-made garden has been nurtured at the scene on Wine Country Drive, where a coach of wedding guests rolled on the night of June 11, 2023.
A 'forever loved' sign, flowers and plants in the garden were surrounded by sunflowers, floral tributes, candles and messages on Tuesday.
Some visitors donned Singleton Roosters jerseys. Police and paramedics also attended the site, as did local MPs Clayton Barr and Dave Layzell.
A plaque nearby was installed by Cessnock City Council on June 11, 2024, which said the garden was dedicated to the memory of the 10 lives lost and the 25 injured.
"The communities in the Hunter Valley express their heartfelt condolences to all families impacted and express their appreciation to all those who helped at the crash site on that day and in the aftermath," it read.
Down the road at a public memorial site, which was quietly opened by the council on the weekend, people gathered and left flowers beside plaques with heartfelt messages engraved about each of the 10 that died.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said grief was widespread across the Hunter Valley.
"In the aftermath of the tragic crash, our community banded together and displayed extraordinary unity ... it was a testament to the strength of our community, as we leaned on each other for support during an unimaginable time," he said.
The Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club issued a public statement to mark one year since the bus tragedy, which claimed the lives of several beloved members and scarred others for life.
"We will always remember and honour those we lost dearly," the club said.
"They are forever in our hearts and minds, and not a moment passes without us missing them incredibly.
"One year on, the pain is still as fresh as the day they departed us.
"We continue to wrap our arms around the families and loved ones that lost so much.
"We would like to thank the wider community that so lovingly and generously supported the families and our club in our time and need."
No public memorials were held on June 11, 2024, as loved ones privately remembered those lost in the tragedy.
Darcy Bulman, Rebecca Mullen, Zachary Bray, Tori Cowburn, Angus Craig, Kane Symons, mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride, and husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott, will never be forgotten.
- with AAP
