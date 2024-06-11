Up, up and away: Jets to fly high under new owners

The new owners of the Newcastle Jets are confident the A-League club can be successful and sustainable but concede they do not have a silver bullet and have called on the community for support.
Maverick Sports Partners, headed by experienced football administrator Maurice Bisetto, were unveiled as owners on Tuesday.
The sale is subject to approval by Australian Professional Leagues (APL) and regulatory processes by Football Australia, including a fit and proper persons test.
However, the club is confident those approvals will be a formality, ending a takeover process that kicked off nine months ago.
"We are really excited to be part of the Newcastle community," Bisetto said. "I have spent a few weeks in Newcastle. The foundations are there to bring back the glory days of the Newcastle Jets.
"Sustainability and success are our key objectives.
"The reality is that we need the community's support. Success and sustainability won't happen with just new owners. It needs the community to get on board and be part of the new era.
"Hopefully that will set us up for success on and off the field."
The Newcastle Herald understands former Wests Tigers NRL club chairman Lee Hagipantelis is involved in the consortium.
Hagipantelis, the principal of Brydens Lawyers, was removed as Tigers chairman in December last year, and pulled his firm's $1 million sponsorship of the club.
Confirmation of the takeover was welcomed by club's players, staff and fans who have been in limbo since APL League chairman Stephen Conroy said the franchise risked being axed if new owners were not found.
"We have spent a lot of time with Maurice and his partners to give them an understanding of the Newcastle region," said Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske, who confirmed he would be continuing in his role.
"They have dug deeply into the club, they understand our academy, they understand the strength of talent in this region. They also understand the history of this club and the depth of football in this region.
"Importantly they have new ideas, they have new connections, they have broader sports interests that will make this club even stronger."
Key personnel, including A-League head coaches Rob Stanton and Ryan Campbell have been retained.
Bisetto, who was involved in establishing A-League club Western United, said the group had a three-year strategy but were in it for the long haul.
"The foundations are there," he said. "We want the men's and women's team regularly making finals. We want Newcastle academy products coming through and playing in the senior teams.
"Ultimately we want to become a break-even business. That is the plan. Hopefully it won't take 10 years.
"The community is key. Driving around the streets of Newcastle it is like being in a European city, everyone is playing football. It is there, it is our job to engage with the community. It needs resources."
Bisetto said the consortium was comprised of business people from Melbourne and Sydney.
"It is a consortium that has Melbourne and Sydney business people with deep connections in Newcastle," Bisetto said. "They have businesses in Newcastle. They understand the Newcastle landscape. They also own other sports brand like Spartan Race, Tough Mudder and Deka. They are passionate about sport and sports brands and they really believe in football and the A-League in particular."
